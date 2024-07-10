Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Shares Down 2.5%

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.14 and last traded at $3.15. 45,079 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 560,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GETY. Citigroup boosted their price target on Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Getty Images currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.08.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.83 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $222.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.29 million. Getty Images had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 9.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Getty Images news, VP Daine Marc Weston sold 10,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $33,033.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,479.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 32,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $106,515.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,211,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,759.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daine Marc Weston sold 10,227 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $33,033.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,479.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,031 shares of company stock valued at $511,335 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,554,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Getty Images by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in Getty Images during the first quarter valued at $104,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Getty Images during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

