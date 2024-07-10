Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.14 and last traded at $67.92. Approximately 1,203,315 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 7,508,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.90. The stock has a market cap of $85.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Creative Planning increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 152,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 133,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,002,000 after purchasing an additional 14,029 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.