Global Energy Metals (CVE:GEMC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Global Energy Metals Co. (CVE:GEMC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 4000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Global Energy Metals Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$1.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

About Global Energy Metals

Global Energy Metals Corporation engages in the exploration for resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It explores for cobalt, copper, nickel, gold, silver, and base metal deposits. The company holds interests in the Werner Lake property located in Kenora, Ontario; the Millennium and Mount Isa projects situated in Mount Isa, Queensland; and the Lovelock Mine and Treasure Box projects in Churchill County, Nevada.

