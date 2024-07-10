Gold Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Gold Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1,962.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.16.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.96. The stock had a trading volume of 9,768,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,871,154. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $66.99. The stock has a market cap of $127.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.75.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

