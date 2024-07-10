Gold Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.66 Million Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Gold Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 202.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 354.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,427,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,493,000 after buying an additional 1,113,176 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,921,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,385,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,107.9% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 246,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,743,000 after purchasing an additional 235,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 267.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 262,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,366,000 after purchasing an additional 191,206 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

SOXX traded up $6.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $265.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,073,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,592,993. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.98 and a 200 day moving average of $219.71. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $144.40 and a 1 year high of $266.00.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

