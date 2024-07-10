Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $820.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.73 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:GBX opened at $45.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Greenbrier Companies has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $58.00.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GBX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stephens raised their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GBX

Insider Activity at Greenbrier Companies

In related news, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $524,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,425.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $524,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,425.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lorie Tekorius sold 9,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $501,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,611 shares in the company, valued at $11,783,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,757 over the last ninety days. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Greenbrier Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.