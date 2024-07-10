Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Grid Metals Corp. (CVE:GRDM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 143500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.22 price target on Grid Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$11.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08.

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.

