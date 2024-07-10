Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Grid Metals Corp. (CVE:GRDM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 143500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.22 price target on Grid Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Grid Metals
Grid Metals Price Performance
About Grid Metals
Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Grid Metals
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Grid Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.