Grin (GRIN) Price Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days

Grin (GRIN) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Grin has a market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $144,145.70 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Grin has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,928.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.04 or 0.00583537 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00010024 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.90 or 0.00115481 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00036372 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.71 or 0.00268796 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00039256 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00065390 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.