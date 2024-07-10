GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 231,260 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 196.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,260 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.24% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AUPH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $786.06 million, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.44. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.14.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Free Report ) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.30 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

