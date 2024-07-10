GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 39,445 Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,445 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.30% of PlayAGS worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGS. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in PlayAGS by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in PlayAGS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in PlayAGS by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 15,082 shares during the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in PlayAGS by 3.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

PlayAGS Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AGS stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.39. 126,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,013. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.59. PlayAGS Inc has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The stock has a market cap of $449.45 million, a PE ratio of 95.08 and a beta of 2.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PlayAGS ( NYSE:AGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $95.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.18 million. PlayAGS had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Research analysts predict that PlayAGS Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGS shares. B. Riley began coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

PlayAGS Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

