GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,957 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vale by 180.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 683,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after acquiring an additional 439,733 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in Vale by 125.0% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 185,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 103,100 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,464,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,048,000 after buying an additional 24,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 662,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after buying an additional 227,151 shares in the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VALE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,849,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,905,803. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Vale had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

VALE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on VALE

Vale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.