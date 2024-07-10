GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 88.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,744 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.32% of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPH. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 98,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 49,423 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,284,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,818,000. WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 39,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 910.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 24,779 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PPH stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.25. 22,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,953. The firm has a market cap of $621.77 million, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.29. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 1-year low of $74.05 and a 1-year high of $93.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3558 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

