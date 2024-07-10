GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 94.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth about $12,047,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 294.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360,413 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,861,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 191,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,932,000 after purchasing an additional 18,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.29. 725,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,436,633. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $173.47.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.09.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

