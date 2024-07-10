GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) by 97.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,716,550 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.34% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 115,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the period. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INO. StockNews.com downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ INO traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $9.25. 115,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,422. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $14.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $23.87.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.23). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 16,238.91% and a negative return on equity of 88.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.92) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.