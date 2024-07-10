GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Free Report) by 52.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 224,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,794 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TNYA. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.97. 48,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,429. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.33. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.42.

Tenaya Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNYA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TNYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaya Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

