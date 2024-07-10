GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.18 Million Stake in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 194,008 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.10% of Hello Group worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hello Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 112,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hello Group by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 38,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 20,445 shares during the last quarter. 50.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hello Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOMO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hello Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hello Group from $6.40 to $5.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Hello Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.90.

Hello Group Trading Up 0.8 %

MOMO traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.66. 748,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,830. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.51. Hello Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Hello Group had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Hello Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.97%.

Hello Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.