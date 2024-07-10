GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) by 1,793.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212,275 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.22% of Eventbrite worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 71,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

Shares of NYSE EB traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.51. 281,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average is $6.24. Eventbrite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $86.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.26 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

