GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 100.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,491 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,518,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,290,000 after purchasing an additional 352,488 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,258,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 97,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 61,244 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 296.6% in the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 58,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 43,976 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,550,000. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,111. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.58. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 37.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HSBC cut Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $520,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,769,615.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

