GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,857,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,890,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,204,000 after purchasing an additional 248,776 shares during the last quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,252,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 22,983.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 104,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,017,000 after purchasing an additional 103,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 91,489 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $327.99. 125,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,475. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $218.10 and a 12 month high of $328.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.97. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

