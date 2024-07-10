GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Bank OZK by 139.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 79,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 46,346 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth $4,252,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the third quarter worth $405,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at $832,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 20.1% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 35,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bank OZK from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.14.

Bank OZK Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ OZK traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $41.65. 239,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,607. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.21. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $34.76 and a 12 month high of $52.36. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 28.54%. The company had revenue of $406.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

