GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $818,408,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,205,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,035,292,000 after buying an additional 1,238,239 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,125,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,671,000 after buying an additional 675,000 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 629,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,927,000 after acquiring an additional 346,919 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 23,183.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 315,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,579,000 after acquiring an additional 313,906 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $305.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.44.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $234.86. 196,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,592. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.50 and a one year high of $271.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.64. The firm has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

