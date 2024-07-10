GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 35,390 Shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) by 51.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,258 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,390 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Spok were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Spok by 439.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spok during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Spok by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spok in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spok during the first quarter worth about $170,000. 50.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara Peterson Byrne sold 5,955 shares of Spok stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $90,396.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,473 shares in the company, valued at $462,580.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Spok Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPOK remained flat at $15.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. 11,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,082. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.70. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $304.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.35.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Spok had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $34.91 million during the quarter.

Spok Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is 150.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spok from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

