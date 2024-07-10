GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 324.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,407 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.07% of PENN Entertainment worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,758,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,556,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,098,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,595,000 after acquiring an additional 725,221 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $16,341,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,678,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN Entertainment stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.95. The company had a trading volume of 472,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,224,323. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $29.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average of $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.11.

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

In other news, CFO Felicia Hendrix acquired 16,157 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $249,948.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 68,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,180.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David A. Handler acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $597,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 283,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,743. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Felicia Hendrix bought 16,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $249,948.79. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 68,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,180.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 76,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,949 in the last three months. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

