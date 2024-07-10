GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432,670 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Honest were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honest by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 415,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Honest by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 197,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 11,685 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Honest by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 13,285 shares during the period. Echo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honest in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Honest in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honest Price Performance

NASDAQ:HNST traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 338,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,566. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $4.89.

Insider Activity

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $86.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.79 million. Honest had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%. Research analysts expect that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Sternweis sold 10,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $27,830.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 237,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,074.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Thomas Sternweis sold 10,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $27,830.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 237,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,074.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Barton sold 67,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $188,166.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 933,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,423.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 667,088 shares of company stock valued at $1,986,507 in the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Honest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Honest in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Honest in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.55.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

