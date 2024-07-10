GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 267,374 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 889,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,374 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SelectQuote by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SelectQuote in the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 102,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. 34.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLQT traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.31. The stock had a trading volume of 616,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,692. The company has a quick ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $3.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.09.

SelectQuote ( NYSE:SLQT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $376.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

