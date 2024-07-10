GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544,151 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $710,519,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,935 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,753,000. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,220,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,408,000 after purchasing an additional 307,721 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance
VUG stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $389.29. The company had a trading volume of 361,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,831. The company has a market capitalization of $134.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.14. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $389.79.
About Vanguard Growth ETF
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
