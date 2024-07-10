GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544,151 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $710,519,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,935 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,753,000. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,220,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,408,000 after purchasing an additional 307,721 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $389.29. The company had a trading volume of 361,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,831. The company has a market capitalization of $134.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.14. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $389.79.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.