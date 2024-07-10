Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) PT Raised to $49.00

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $46.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.40 and a 200-day moving average of $45.31. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $32.16 and a 52-week high of $49.65.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $354.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.15 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 19.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $59,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,058.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $39,516.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $59,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,058.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

