Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) Receives C$9.46 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HWX shares. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Headwater Exploration stock opened at C$7.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.09. The stock has a market cap of C$1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. Headwater Exploration has a 52 week low of C$5.88 and a 52 week high of C$8.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$134.03 million for the quarter. Headwater Exploration had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 36.47%. On average, analysts expect that Headwater Exploration will post 0.7362525 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Headwater Exploration’s payout ratio is 57.97%.

In other news, Director Chandra Henry sold 19,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.05, for a total value of C$136,070.79. In other news, Director Chandra Henry sold 19,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.05, for a total value of C$136,070.79. Also, Director Jason Jowill Jaskela sold 107,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.13, for a total transaction of C$770,297.12. Insiders have sold 177,277 shares of company stock worth $1,314,813 in the last quarter. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

