Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 151,419 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 300,303 shares.The stock last traded at $62.48 and had previously closed at $64.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HELE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Helen of Troy from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.63.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.85 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helen of Troy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 374.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 87,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after acquiring an additional 32,321 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 648,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,735,000 after acquiring an additional 63,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

See Also

