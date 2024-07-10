Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) PT Raised to $22.00 at Piper Sandler

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $21.50 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.13% from the stock’s current price.

HTGC has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

HTGC stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.73. 128,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,189. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.39. Hercules Capital has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $21.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $121.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.86 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 69.98%. Hercules Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $261,877.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hercules Capital news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $261,877.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $83,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $33,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 19,626 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 0.8% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 379,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Hercules Capital by 98.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 89,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 44,315 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 126,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 79,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

