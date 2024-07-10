Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 307.50 ($3.94) and last traded at GBX 307.50 ($3.94). Approximately 94,488 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 702,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 311.50 ($3.99).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BOWL shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.25) price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Hollywood Bowl Group Stock Performance

Hollywood Bowl Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 320.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 316.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £545.62 million, a P/E ratio of 1,590.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.98 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Hollywood Bowl Group’s payout ratio is 6,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ivan Schofield sold 28,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.27), for a total transaction of £96,173.73 ($123,189.10). 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. It operates centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

