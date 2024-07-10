Horizen Trading Up 34.9% This Week (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Horizen has a market capitalization of $164.22 million and $38.01 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Horizen has traded 34.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $10.81 or 0.00018821 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00040464 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00040309 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000279 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,195,244 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

