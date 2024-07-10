Horizen (ZEN) Reaches One Day Volume of $33.07 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $10.70 or 0.00018643 BTC on major exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $162.57 million and $33.07 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 32.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00040045 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00040226 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,196,194 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

