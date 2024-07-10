Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $157.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Houlihan Lokey traded as high as $137.95 and last traded at $137.47, with a volume of 272000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.02.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Houlihan Lokey

Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $1,339,245.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $1,339,245.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $2,664,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 25.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 1.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 43.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 17.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 50.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.16 and a 200 day moving average of $127.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $520.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.99 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.47%.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Get Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.