HPQ Silicon (CVE:HPQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.43

HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 1696684 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.
HPQ Silicon Trading Up 1.4 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$136.05 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 2.28.
HPQ Silicon Company Profile
HPQ Silicon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides silica and silicon-based solutions in Canada. It is also developing a portfolio of silicon and silica products primarily for battery and electric vehicle manufacturers, and hydrogen applications; and carbon particles for capacitor applications.
