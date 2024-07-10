H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

NYSE:HRB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.00. 866,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,896. H&R Block has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $56.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.89 and a 200 day moving average of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.68.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 224.81% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $2,453,386.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,860,656.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 8.9% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 270.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 11,917 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in H&R Block by 4,152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 154,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 15,303 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

