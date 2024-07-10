HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Price Down 4.3% on Insider Selling

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $535.01 and last traded at $535.90. 319,481 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 572,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $560.21.

Specifically, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.85, for a total transaction of $14,671,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,348,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,618,983.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $1,705,485.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,332,333.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.85, for a total value of $14,671,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,348,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,618,983.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,491 shares of company stock valued at $28,092,844 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on HubSpot from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $641.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $594.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $604.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.53 and a beta of 1.60.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.12 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 1,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 335.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 1,380.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

