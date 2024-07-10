Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $39.88

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €39.88 ($43.35) and last traded at €39.38 ($42.80), with a volume of 593873 shares. The stock had previously closed at €39.88 ($43.35).

Hugo Boss Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.64, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €46.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €54.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.42.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparels, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, equestrian, and cycling. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

