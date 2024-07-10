Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock Holdings Decreased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Humana to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $409.55.

HUM stock traded up $3.11 on Wednesday, reaching $376.47. 206,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,672. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $298.61 and a 12 month high of $530.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $351.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.38 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

