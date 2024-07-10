i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) Holdings Raised by Catalina Capital Group LLC

Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Free Report) by 265.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,075 shares during the quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in i-80 Gold were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of i-80 Gold by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,901,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after purchasing an additional 828,832 shares in the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of i-80 Gold by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 7,739,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,954 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of i-80 Gold by 466.6% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 182,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 150,141 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of i-80 Gold by 466.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 182,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 150,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of i-80 Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of i-80 Gold from $4.25 to $3.50 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

i-80 Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.08. 2,862,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,437,149. i-80 Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $324.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.30.

i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. i-80 Gold had a negative net margin of 115.35% and a negative return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that i-80 Gold Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

i-80 Gold Profile

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. The Company's principal assets are the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree project located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

