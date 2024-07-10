i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.26

i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

i3 Energy Stock Performance

Shares of i3 Energy stock opened at GBX 10 ($0.13) on Wednesday. i3 Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 8.25 ($0.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 15.44 ($0.20). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 10.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 10.26. The firm has a market cap of £120 million, a PE ratio of 1,106.00 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23.

Get i3 Energy alerts:

i3 Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. The company holds the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks in Liberator field; and 75% interest in the 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity field. Its production asset base consists of approximately 850 net conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production wells in Central Alberta, Wapiti / Elmworth, Simonette, and the Clearwater play, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.