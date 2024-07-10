IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $250.71.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th.
IDEX Price Performance
IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.52 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IDEX will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.
IDEX Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.32%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IDEX Company Profile
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
