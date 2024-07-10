Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.8 %

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.91. The company had a trading volume of 853,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,603. The stock has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.50 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.51 and a 200 day moving average of $252.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $305.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.