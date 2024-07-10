Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Cut to $230.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $244.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ITW. Barclays decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $305.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.44.

NYSE ITW traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.74. 169,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,386. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $217.50 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

