Imaflex (CVE:IFX) Trading Down 1.9%

Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.01 and last traded at C$1.02. Approximately 10,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 30,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.04.

Imaflex Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.13 million, a PE ratio of 102.00 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.43.

Imaflex (CVE:IFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$27.40 million during the quarter. Imaflex had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 0.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Imaflex Inc. will post 0.03594 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Imaflex

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for industrial and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers plastic films; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on roll products.

