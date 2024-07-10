Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 370,682 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 178% from the previous session’s volume of 133,104 shares.The stock last traded at $10.07 and had previously closed at $10.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Indivior in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

Get Indivior alerts:

View Our Latest Report on INDV

Indivior Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.09. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,019.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. Indivior had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 842.72%. Analysts forecast that Indivior PLC will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Indivior

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Indivior during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,011,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Indivior by 58.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,094,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,872,000 after purchasing an additional 769,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Indivior by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 826,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,615,000 after buying an additional 345,556 shares during the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Indivior by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 590,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after buying an additional 316,435 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in Indivior by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 850,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,901,000 after buying an additional 128,611 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Indivior

(Get Free Report)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.