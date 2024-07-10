Insider Buying: Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Director Acquires 38,000 Shares of Stock

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) Director William C. Martin bought 38,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.19 per share, with a total value of $273,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,920.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Barnes & Noble Education Stock Performance

BNED stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.12. The stock had a trading volume of 369,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.99. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $226.00.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on BNED shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Barnes & Noble Education

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 76,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.14% of Barnes & Noble Education as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 38.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.