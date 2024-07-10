Insider Buying: Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) CEO Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 117,500 shares in the company, valued at $863,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Fortress Biotech Price Performance

Shares of FBIO stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $1.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,893. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $35.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.74. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $10.35.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $1.00. The company had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 million. Analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FBIO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Fortress Biotech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBIO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

Featured Articles

