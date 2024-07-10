Insider Buying: Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Insider Acquires 8,000 Shares of Stock

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Free Report) insider George David Sartorel bought 8,000 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 725 ($9.29) per share, with a total value of £58,000 ($74,292.30).

Prudential Price Performance

PRU stock opened at GBX 715.20 ($9.16) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 746.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 774.73. Prudential plc has a 12-month low of GBX 684.73 ($8.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,102.50 ($14.12). The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.08. The company has a market capitalization of £19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1,461.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Prudential alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.06) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.29) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,290 ($16.52) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,390 ($17.80) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

