Insider Buying: SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Insider Buys 78 Shares of Stock

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Davies purchased 78 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 160 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of £124.80 ($159.86).
Jonathan Davies also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 6th, Jonathan Davies bought 76 shares of SSP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 163 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of £123.88 ($158.68).
SSPG stock opened at GBX 156.40 ($2.00) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 595.27, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.66. SSP Group plc has a one year low of GBX 142.20 ($1.82) and a one year high of GBX 267 ($3.42). The stock has a market cap of £1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15,640.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 173.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 203.71.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on SSPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.91) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 320 ($4.10) to GBX 300 ($3.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 296.25 ($3.79).
SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.
